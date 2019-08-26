Unity Bancorp (UNTY) to pay $0.08 on Sep 27, 2019; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Upped By $398,000 Its Textron (TXT) Stake

Unity Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UNTY) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:UNTY) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Unity Bancorp Inc’s current price of $19.32 translates into 0.41% yield. Unity Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 9,123 shares traded or 11.36% up from the average. Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has declined 14.77% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UNTY News: 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NIGERIAN BOURSE WEBSITE; 10/05/2018 – Unity Bank is Top Ranked New Jersey Community Bank on American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 List; 26/04/2018 – UNITY BANCORP INC UNTY.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 26/03/2018 – Milost Global Addresses the Business Day Nigeria False Claims and Terminates the Unity Bank Transaction; 29/03/2018 – Unity Bank Denies Entering Binding Agreement With Milost; 27/03/2018 – MILOST COMMENTS ON UNITY BANK IN STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK SAYS INVESTORS HAVE CONDUCTED DUE DILIGENCE, EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE THIS YEAR – CEO; 21/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC – IN TALKS WITH A NUMBER OF INVESTORS AND HAS NOT CONCLUDED AN INVESTMENT TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unity Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNTY); 26/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Raises Dividend to 7c

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased Textron Inc (TXT) stake by 26533.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd acquired 7,960 shares as Textron Inc (TXT)’s stock declined 6.73%. The C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 7,990 shares with $405,000 value, up from 30 last quarter. Textron Inc now has $9.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.99% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 1.48 million shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q REV. $3.30B, EST. $3.07B; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON’S BOARD ALSO AUTHORIZES BUYBACK OF UP TO 40M SHRS; 27/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 16/03/2018 – Textron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Textron Inc expected to post earnings of 48 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: TEXTRON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS MARKET DEMAND CONTINUES TO BE STRONG FOR BUSINESS JETS AND TURBOPROPS, AND IT IS REFLECTED IN CO’S BOOK-TO-BILL AND BACKLOG – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank reported 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 4.67 million shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Brown Brothers Harriman And Com stated it has 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Guardian Invest Management holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 21,550 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank accumulated 32,000 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Century Companies Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). 4,870 were accumulated by Aviva Plc. Oppenheimer & Inc, New York-based fund reported 15,261 shares. Hbk LP holds 0.14% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) or 208,068 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% stake. Hartford Investment Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding stated it has 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.02% or 142,426 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 8,521 shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) stake by 2,105 shares to 29 valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Utilities Sctr Spdr Etf (XLU) stake by 8,175 shares and now owns 1,065 shares. Vanguard St Bond Etf (BSV) was reduced too.

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Textron (NYSE:TXT), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Czechs choose Bell for army helicopter deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Textron, Inc. (NYSE: TXT) and Encourages Textron Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Textron – The Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Textron To Review Strategic Alternatives To Spin-Off Its Kautex Business Unit – Forbes” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company has market cap of $209.39 million. The firm offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It has a 9.29 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Unity Bancorp, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 2.84% more from 5.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Llp has 0% invested in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) for 599,432 shares. Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 54,643 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.05% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Northern Tru stated it has 89,060 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 4 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management has 55,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1,637 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 677 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 0.13% invested in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) for 168,750 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp reported 62,101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has 18,092 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 1,319 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon owns 34,058 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Endicott Management reported 12.2% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY).