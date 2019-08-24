Unity Bancorp (UNTY) to pay $0.08 on Sep 27, 2019; Apriem Advisors Has Raised Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Stake

Unity Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UNTY) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:UNTY) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Unity Bancorp Inc’s current price of $19.32 translates into 0.41% yield. Unity Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 9,123 shares traded or 11.60% up from the average. Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has declined 14.77% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UNTY News: 26/03/2018 – Milost Global Addresses the Business Day Nigeria False Claims and Terminates the Unity Bank Transaction; 27/03/2018 – MILOST ENDS $1B FUNDING FOR NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK AFTER THREATS; 26/04/2018 – UNITY BANCORP INC UNTY.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 27/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK SAYS INVESTORS HAVE CONDUCTED DUE DILIGENCE, EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE THIS YEAR – CEO; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK SAYS HELD TALKS WITH MILOST AS PROSPECTIVE INVESTOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unity Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNTY); 10/05/2018 – Unity Bank is Top Ranked New Jersey Community Bank on American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 List; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Nigeria’s Unity Bank in talks to sell stake to foreign investors – CEO; 24/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Reports Record Earnings up 64% over Prior Year Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Declares 17% Increase in Cash Dividend

Apriem Advisors increased Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) stake by 17.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apriem Advisors acquired 21,264 shares as Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG)’s stock rose 10.51%. The Apriem Advisors holds 142,616 shares with $5.83M value, up from 121,352 last quarter. Koninklijke Philips N V now has $41.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 974,047 shares traded or 59.59% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS AIMS TO GET INJUNCTION U.S. DEFIBS SALES LIFTED IN 2H; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- T5-NT, Model 78104 Product Usage: Indicated for use as a diagnostic device; 24/05/2018 – New Philips Satinelle Advanced Epilator Helps Women Achieve Longer-lasting Hair Removal; 16/03/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING STARTS OFFERING LIFI-ENABLED LUMINAIRES; 19/03/2018 – Philips collaborates with two Boston-based academic medical centers to advance digital pathology adoption across the U.S; 23/04/2018 – Core profit in the first three months of the year rose 15 percent to 344 million euros ($422.1 million), Philips said, on a comparable sales growth of 5 percent and a 10 percent increase in new orders; 12/03/2018 – Philips celebrates World Sleep Day early with the release of its annual global sleep survey results, overnight concert experien; 15/05/2018 – Philips Lighting To Start Using Name Signify NV from May 16; 14/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING DEAL DETAILS NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – PHILIPS AGM OF HOLDERS APPROVES PROPOSALS MADE TO HOLDERS

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Periodic update on transaction details related to Philipsâ€™ share repurchases – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philips fired whistleblower who warned of graft – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philips has no plans to acquire Corindus – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Philips completes acquisition of Carestream Healthâ€™s Healthcare Information Systems business in majority of relevant countries – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Helium Shortage Leaves Balloon, MRI Businesses Up In The Air – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Unity Bancorp Approves New Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Unity Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings up 9.8% Nasdaq:UNTY – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Unity Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings up 8.1% Nasdaq:UNTY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Unity Bancorp, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 2.84% more from 5.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 18,092 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 35,809 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 392,748 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) or 1,147 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 12,099 shares. Bridgeway Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) for 55,500 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp has 2,186 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 54,643 are owned by California Employees Retirement Sys. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 7,183 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Strs Ohio stated it has 2,200 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated has 677 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) for 2,467 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,815 shares.