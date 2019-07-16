Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) Forms $21.47 Double Bottom; Diamond Hill Investment Group Has 1.48 Sentiment

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) formed double bottom with $20.83 target or 3.00% below today’s $21.47 share price. Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) has $232.69 million valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.47. About 2,402 shares traded. Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has declined 8.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UNTY News: 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC UNITYBN.LG – MILOST GLOBAL INC. IS ONE OF THE PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS INTRODUCED TO THE BANK BY A LOCAL ENTITY CALLED MAYO BV; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unity Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNTY); 27/03/2018 – MILOST ENDS $1B FUNDING FOR NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK AFTER THREATS; 29/03/2018 – Unity Bank Denies Entering Binding Agreement With Milost; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC UNITYBN.LG – HAD ENGAGED IN SERIES OF DISCUSSIONS AND ENGAGEMENT WITH PROSPECTIVE “VALUE-PLUS INVESTORS”; 26/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Declares 17% Increase in Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp 1Q EPS 48c; 27/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK SAYS INVESTORS HAVE CONDUCTED DUE DILIGENCE, EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE THIS YEAR – CEO; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Nigeria’s Unity Bank in talks to sell stake to foreign investors – CEO; 26/04/2018 – UNITY BANCORP INC UNTY.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 43 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 29 sold and reduced equity positions in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 1.84 million shares, down from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 22 Increased: 30 New Position: 13.

Osmium Partners Llc holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. for 15,900 shares. Barr E S & Co owns 83,542 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Management Llc has 0.66% invested in the company for 40,808 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insurance Co has invested 0.65% in the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,949 shares.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. The company has market cap of $487.87 million. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as firms, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. It has a 9.57 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

