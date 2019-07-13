Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) and Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) Comparing side by side

Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) and Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST), both competing one another are Money Center Banks companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp Inc. 21 3.75 N/A 2.05 10.30 Renasant Corporation 35 3.72 N/A 2.87 12.32

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Unity Bancorp Inc. and Renasant Corporation. Renasant Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Unity Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Unity Bancorp Inc. is presently more affordable than Renasant Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) and Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.4% Renasant Corporation 0.00% 6.7% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Unity Bancorp Inc.’s 0.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Renasant Corporation’s 22.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Unity Bancorp Inc. and Renasant Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Renasant Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Renasant Corporation is $37, which is potential 4.28% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Unity Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.9% of Renasant Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Unity Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. Competitively, Renasant Corporation has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Bancorp Inc. 1.68% -3.91% 4.92% -0.14% -8.92% 1.78% Renasant Corporation -2.56% 3.06% -2.4% -1.53% -23.97% 17.2%

For the past year Unity Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Renasant Corporation.

Summary

Renasant Corporation beats Unity Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Unity Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. Unity Bancorp Inc. offers its financial services through 15 bank branches in Edison, Emerson, Flemington, Highland Park, Linden, Middlesex, North Plainfield, Phillipsburg, Scotch Plains, Somerset, Somerville, South Plainfield, Union, Washington, and Whitehouse; and 1 branch in Pennsylvania, as well as 1 loan production office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides various financial, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estateÂ–1-4 family mortgage; real estateÂ–commercial mortgage; real estateÂ–construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; accounts receivable loans; and business and personal, and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and cash management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, including commercial and personal insurance products through various carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, such as administration and management of trust accounts comprising personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed IRAÂ’s, and custodial accounts; administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates; and annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 170 banking, insurance, and financial services offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 135 full-service branches and 13 limited-service branches; and 136 ATMs at on-premise locations and 17 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is based in Tupelo, Mississippi.