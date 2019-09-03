Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Comparing side by side

As Money Center Banks companies, Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp Inc. 21 3.34 N/A 2.05 10.10 Opus Bank 21 3.41 N/A 0.75 29.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Unity Bancorp Inc. and Opus Bank. Opus Bank has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Unity Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Unity Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.4% Opus Bank 0.00% 2.7% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Unity Bancorp Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.64 beta. Competitively, Opus Bank’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Unity Bancorp Inc. and Opus Bank has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.6% and 83.8%. 2% are Unity Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Opus Bank’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Bancorp Inc. -0.48% -5.86% -2.86% 3.55% -14.77% -0.24% Opus Bank 2.28% 5.91% 1.72% 5.96% -20.67% 14.4%

For the past year Unity Bancorp Inc. has -0.24% weaker performance while Opus Bank has 14.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Opus Bank beats on 6 of the 9 factors Unity Bancorp Inc.

Unity Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. Unity Bancorp Inc. offers its financial services through 15 bank branches in Edison, Emerson, Flemington, Highland Park, Linden, Middlesex, North Plainfield, Phillipsburg, Scotch Plains, Somerset, Somerville, South Plainfield, Union, Washington, and Whitehouse; and 1 branch in Pennsylvania, as well as 1 loan production office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. In addition, it offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement; and loan and depository services to other financial institutions, such as banks, thrifts, and credit unions. Further, the company provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and cash management and payment solutions, as well as fiduciaries. As of February 15, 2017, it operated 56 banking offices, including 32 in California, 21 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.