Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Money Center Banks company, Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Unity Bancorp Inc. has 49.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 62.68% institutional ownership for its peers. 2% of Unity Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.51% of all Money Center Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Unity Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.50% 1.40% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Unity Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp Inc. N/A 21 10.10 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

Unity Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Unity Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.36 1.83 2.50

The potential upside of the rivals is 35.00%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Unity Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Bancorp Inc. -0.48% -5.86% -2.86% 3.55% -14.77% -0.24% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year Unity Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Unity Bancorp Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.64 shows that Unity Bancorp Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Unity Bancorp Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.07 which is 6.72% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Unity Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 5 factors Unity Bancorp Inc.

Unity Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. Unity Bancorp Inc. offers its financial services through 15 bank branches in Edison, Emerson, Flemington, Highland Park, Linden, Middlesex, North Plainfield, Phillipsburg, Scotch Plains, Somerset, Somerville, South Plainfield, Union, Washington, and Whitehouse; and 1 branch in Pennsylvania, as well as 1 loan production office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.