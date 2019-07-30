Unitil (UTL) to pay $0.37 on Aug 29, 2019; Verition Fund Management Has Lifted By $357,994 Its Domtar (UFS) Holding

Verition Fund Management Llc increased Domtar Corp (UFS) stake by 67.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verition Fund Management Llc acquired 7,306 shares as Domtar Corp (UFS)’s stock declined 12.37%. The Verition Fund Management Llc holds 18,191 shares with $903,000 value, up from 10,885 last quarter. Domtar Corp now has $2.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 458,588 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 1.87% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) is expected to pay $0.37 on Aug 29, 2019. (NYSE:UTL) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.37 dividend. Unitil Corp’s current price of $60.23 translates into 0.61% yield. Unitil Corp’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $60.23. About 46,914 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 19.97% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical UTL News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unitil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTL); 25/04/2018 – Unitil Shareholders Elect New Director at Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 26/04/2018 – Unitil 1Q EPS $1.06; 26/04/2018 – UNITIL CORP – QTRLY GAS REVENUES $87.0 MLN VS $74.8 MLN; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased Envestnet Inc stake by 1.98 million shares to 906,000 valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) stake by 9,463 shares and now owns 7,773 shares. Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Domtar (NYSE:UFS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Domtar had 7 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Wednesday, February 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 3. The stock of Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 8.17 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Gemmer Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 27 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Co has 26,943 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prudential Finance Inc holds 0.06% or 739,189 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 6,575 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset Inc holds 0% or 8,475 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers holds 16 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated invested in 3,267 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 12,700 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership owns 15,844 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Carroll Associates, North Carolina-based fund reported 1 shares. Cap Innovations Ltd Liability Co reported 5,500 shares. Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $580,733 activity. Garcia Michael Dennis also sold $580,733 worth of Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) shares.

