Unitil (UTL) to pay $0.37 on Aug 29, 2019; TORON COMMON (TRON) Shorts Decreased By 72.92%

Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) is expected to pay $0.37 on Aug 29, 2019. (NYSE:UTL) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.37 dividend. Unitil Corp’s current price of $57.67 translates into 0.64% yield. Unitil Corp’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 60,031 shares traded or 9.87% up from the average. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 15.23% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UTL News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years; 25/04/2018 – Unitil Shareholders Elect New Director at Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts; 26/04/2018 – UNITIL CORP – QTRLY GAS REVENUES $87.0 MLN VS $74.8 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unitil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTL); 26/04/2018 – Unitil 1Q EPS $1.06; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter

TORON INC COMMON (OTCMKTS:TRON) had a decrease of 72.92% in short interest. TRON’s SI was 3,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 72.92% from 14,400 shares previously. The stock increased 27.78% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0023. About 1.56 million shares traded or 147.69% up from the average. Toron, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRON) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $860.52 million. It operates through three divisions: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. It has a 19.35 P/E ratio. The firm distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Unitil Corporation shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 9.27 million shares or 3.64% more from 8.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct invested in 0.17% or 88,534 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research holds 0% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) for 4,470 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & accumulated 0.32% or 86,804 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon reported 159,182 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 4,162 shares. Moors Cabot holds 6,076 shares. Northern Tru owns 289,350 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 20,446 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). 1,788 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And. Matarin Mngmt Lc has 20,311 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 4,897 shares. Symphony Asset Limited Liability reported 5,315 shares. State Street Corp invested 0% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Advisors Asset Mgmt, Colorado-based fund reported 7,263 shares.

More notable recent Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Unitil Reports Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:UTL – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Unitil Corp (UTL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unitil Corporation (UTL) CEO Tom Meissner on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Unitil Increases Common Stock Dividend NYSE:UTL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Toron, Inc. acquires and explores mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $3.42 million. The firm primarily explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It owns interests in the Tiblemont gold property located in the area of Tiblemont and Senneterre townships of Quebec.

More notable recent Toron, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Partners With Audi For The E-Tron SUV – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Panasonic gains after Tesla decision – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schaeffler AG: A Contrarian Buy – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Toron, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Porsche Taycan to feature fast charging time – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Best Electric Cars You Can Buy, Including Teslas – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 31, 2018.