Unitil (UTL) Reaches $61.63 High on Sep, 4; Cipher Capital LP Has Trimmed By $3.97 Million Its E Trade Financial (ETFC) Position

Cipher Capital Lp decreased E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) stake by 91.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp sold 86,263 shares as E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC)’s stock declined 2.61%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 8,156 shares with $379,000 value, down from 94,419 last quarter. E Trade Financial Corp now has $10.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 115,159 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C

The stock of Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) reached all time high today, Sep, 4 and still has $64.10 target or 4.00% above today’s $61.63 share price. This indicates more upside for the $919.61M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $64.10 PT is reached, the company will be worth $36.78 million more. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $61.63. About 24,597 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 15.23% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UTL News: 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 25/04/2018 – Unitil Shareholders Elect New Director at Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Unitil 1Q EPS $1.06; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unitil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTL); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 26/04/2018 – UNITIL CORP – QTRLY GAS REVENUES $87.0 MLN VS $74.8 MLN

Among 7 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. E*TRADE Financial has $6300 highest and $4300 lowest target. $54’s average target is 29.47% above currents $41.71 stock price. E*TRADE Financial had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 19. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 21. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of ETFC in report on Friday, August 9 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, June 25.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.82 million for 10.43 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Cipher Capital Lp increased Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) stake by 19,490 shares to 75,764 valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) stake by 34,470 shares and now owns 49,536 shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was raised too.

Analysts await Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UTL’s profit will be $2.09 million for 110.05 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Unitil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.15% negative EPS growth.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $919.61 million. It operates through three divisions: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. It has a 20.67 P/E ratio. The firm distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.