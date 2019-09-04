Unitil (UTL) Reaches $61.45 52-Week High; Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund (DEX) Has 2.33 Sentiment

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund (DEX) investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 21 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 9 decreased and sold their stock positions in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund. The funds in our database reported: 4.08 million shares, down from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 15 New Position: 6.

The stock of Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) hit a new 52-week high and has $63.29 target or 3.00% above today’s $61.45 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $916.93M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $63.29 price target is reached, the company will be worth $27.51 million more. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.45. About 63,620 shares traded or 18.05% up from the average. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 15.23% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Unitil Corporation shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 9.27 million shares or 3.64% more from 8.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 390 shares. Boston Prns has 21,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 0% or 4,897 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Amer Research & Mgmt holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Ltd Liability Com holds 410,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Ohio-based James Inv has invested 0% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 13,537 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 798,381 shares. Lsv Asset owns 10,226 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 237,731 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 95,549 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Communications invested in 0.03% or 84,539 shares.

Analysts await Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UTL’s profit will be $2.09M for 109.73 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Unitil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Unitil Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UTL) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Unitil Reports Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:UTL – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Unitil Increases Common Stock Dividend NYSE:UTL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $916.93 million. It operates through three divisions: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. It has a 20.61 P/E ratio. The firm distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 4,628 shares traded. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $115.88 million. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund for 1.16 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 57,000 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clough Capital Partners L P has 0.13% invested in the company for 150,481 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Midas Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 16,000 shares.