Unitil (UTL) EPS Estimated At $0.14; Cubesmart Has 1.24 Sentiment

Analysts expect Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) to report $0.14 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 26.32% from last quarter's $0.19 EPS. UTL's profit would be $2.10 million giving it 111.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Unitil Corporation's analysts see -48.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $62.64. About 327 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 15.23% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.23% the S&P500.

Cubesmart (CUBE) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 109 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 88 sold and decreased their stock positions in Cubesmart. The institutional investors in our database reported: 178.35 million shares, up from 176.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cubesmart in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 71 Increased: 80 New Position: 29.

Green Street Investors Llc holds 7.07% of its portfolio in CubeSmart for 331,357 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc owns 4.93 million shares or 3.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc has 3.24% invested in the company for 3.59 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Aew Capital Management L P has invested 3.05% in the stock. Presima Inc., a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 494,500 shares.

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.75M for 20.57 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

CubeSmart is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.81 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 38.08 P/E ratio. It engages in ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Unitil Corporation shares while 33 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 9.28 million shares or 0.18% more from 9.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 54,685 shares stake. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 49,053 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group stated it has 3,733 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 12,481 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 22,127 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 22,449 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 16,100 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Communication reported 0.44% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc owns 195,134 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Co accumulated 415,730 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 127,325 shares. Oppenheimer Communications has invested 0.01% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Foundry Prns Lc holds 0.4% or 170,320 shares. 7,184 were reported by Voya Mngmt Llc. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) for 32,944 shares.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $937.45 million. It operates through three divisions: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. It has a 21.01 P/E ratio. The firm distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

