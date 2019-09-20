Unitil (UTL) Analysts See $0.14 EPS; Burlington Stores (BURL) Shorts Lowered By 9.42%

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) had a decrease of 9.42% in short interest. BURL’s SI was 3.38M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.42% from 3.73 million shares previously. With 1.08M avg volume, 3 days are for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)’s short sellers to cover BURL’s short positions. The SI to Burlington Stores Inc’s float is 5.05%. The stock decreased 1.01% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $196. About 739,602 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83

Analysts expect Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) to report $0.14 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 26.32% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. UTL’s profit would be $2.10M giving it 109.18 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Unitil Corporation’s analysts see -48.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.14. About 33,785 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 15.23% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UTL News: 26/04/2018 – UNITIL CORP – QTRLY GAS REVENUES $87.0 MLN VS $74.8 MLN; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years; 25/04/2018 – Unitil Shareholders Elect New Director at Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unitil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTL); 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 26/04/2018 – Unitil 1Q EPS $1.06; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.99 billion. The firm offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home dÃ©cor and gifts, and coats. It has a 31.49 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 592 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Among 7 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Burlington Stores has $23700 highest and $131 lowest target. $203.25’s average target is 3.70% above currents $196 stock price. Burlington Stores had 12 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) rating on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $185 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Wedbush. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 17. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 30. Wedbush maintained the shares of BURL in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $915.00 million. It operates through three divisions: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. It has a 20.51 P/E ratio. The firm distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

