Unitil Corporation (UTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) and NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) are two firms in the Diversified Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unitil Corporation 57 1.98 N/A 2.95 19.87 NRG Energy Inc. 38 0.94 N/A 0.95 35.86

In table 1 we can see Unitil Corporation and NRG Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. NRG Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Unitil Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Unitil Corporation is presently more affordable than NRG Energy Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) and NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unitil Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 3.5% NRG Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Unitil Corporation is 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.1. NRG Energy Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

Unitil Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, NRG Energy Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. NRG Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Unitil Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Unitil Corporation and NRG Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unitil Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NRG Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively NRG Energy Inc. has a consensus target price of $48.4, with potential upside of 35.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Unitil Corporation and NRG Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.9% and 0%. Insiders held 1% of Unitil Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of NRG Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unitil Corporation 1.14% -1.93% 3.61% 19.02% 15.23% 15.66% NRG Energy Inc. -1.78% -3.64% -15.81% -15.03% 9.88% -13.79%

For the past year Unitil Corporation had bullish trend while NRG Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Unitil Corporation beats NRG Energy Inc.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 104,300 electric customers and 79,900 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; carbon management and specialty services; and various energy services, such as operations, maintenance, technical, development, and asset management services. It owns and operates approximately 47,000 megawatts of generation. The company also offers retail energy, portable solar, and battery products home services; and various bundled products, which combine energy with protection products, energy efficiency, and renewable energy solutions, as well as other distributed and reliability products. It serves approximately 2.8 million mass recurring customers. In addition, the company owns, operates, and develops solar and wind power projects; develops, constructs, and finances a range of solutions for utilities, schools, municipalities, and commercial markets; provides residential solar and electric vehicle services; and trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps, as well as oil and weather products. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 85 fossil fuel and nuclear plants. Further, the company transacts and trades in fuel and transportation services; directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, and other names; and provides steam, hot water, and chilled water, as well as electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.