Unitil Corporation (UTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

We are contrasting Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unitil Corporation 60 6.21 13.67M 2.95 19.87 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 46 4.99 273.66M 0.12 372.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Unitil Corporation and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has lower revenue and earnings than Unitil Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Unitil Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Unitil Corporation and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unitil Corporation 22,737,857.62% 12.3% 3.5% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 589,530,374.84% 0.6% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Unitil Corporation is 90.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.1 beta. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unitil Corporation. Its rival Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unitil Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Unitil Corporation and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unitil Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average price target of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is $48.17, which is potential -2.29% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.9% of Unitil Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.8% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Unitil Corporation shares. Comparatively, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has 42.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unitil Corporation 1.14% -1.93% 3.61% 19.02% 15.23% 15.66% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0.54% 2.22% 6.98% 14.45% 8.18% 28.24%

For the past year Unitil Corporation has weaker performance than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. beats Unitil Corporation on 8 of the 14 factors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 104,300 electric customers and 79,900 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.