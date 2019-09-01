Unitil Corporation (UTL) and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Comparing side by side

Both Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unitil Corporation 57 2.00 N/A 2.95 19.87 NiSource Inc. 28 2.08 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Unitil Corporation and NiSource Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unitil Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 3.5% NiSource Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Unitil Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.1 beta. NiSource Inc. on the other hand, has 0.22 beta which makes it 78.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unitil Corporation. Its rival NiSource Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Unitil Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NiSource Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Unitil Corporation and NiSource Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unitil Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NiSource Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively NiSource Inc. has an average price target of $28.5, with potential downside of -3.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Unitil Corporation and NiSource Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.9% and 96.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Unitil Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of NiSource Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unitil Corporation 1.14% -1.93% 3.61% 19.02% 15.23% 15.66% NiSource Inc. 0.78% 3.85% 8.36% 10.99% 15.44% 17.12%

For the past year Unitil Corporation has weaker performance than NiSource Inc.

Summary

Unitil Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors NiSource Inc.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 104,300 electric customers and 79,900 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company serves approximately 3.4 million natural gas customers and 466,000 electricity customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts. It also owns and operates three coal-fired electric generating stations with a net capability of 2,540 megawatts (MW), three gas-fired generating units with a net capability of 196 MW, and two hydroelectric generating plants with a net capability of 10 MW, as well as a combined cycle gas turbine plant with a capacity of 535 MW. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.