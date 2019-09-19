Unitil Corporation (UTL) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Diversified Utilities company, Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Unitil Corporation has 68.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 70.84% institutional ownership for its peers. 1% of Unitil Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.57% of all Diversified Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Unitil Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unitil Corporation 0.00% 12.30% 3.50% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Unitil Corporation and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Unitil Corporation N/A 58 19.87 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Unitil Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Unitil Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unitil Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.70 2.00 2.38

The potential upside of the competitors is 27.03%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Unitil Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unitil Corporation 1.14% -1.93% 3.61% 19.02% 15.23% 15.66% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year Unitil Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unitil Corporation are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Unitil Corporation’s peers have 1.00 and 0.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unitil Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unitil Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.1 shows that Unitil Corporation is 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Unitil Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.60 which is 40.05% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Unitil Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 104,300 electric customers and 79,900 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.