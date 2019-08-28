Unitil Com (UTL) Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Raised Stake by $536,760; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.85 Million as Stock Declined

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.88. About 1.81 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 24/05/2018 – AMZN SAYS ‘UNLIKELY STRING OF EVENTS’ TRIGGERED DEVICE; 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 11, GOING TO INCREASE PRICE OF U.S. ANNUAL PLAN FROM $99 TO $119 FOR NEW MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 07/04/2018 – More than 58 percent of Prime users said they would consider using “Amazon Coins.”; 25/05/2018 – @jimcramer is not a fan of Amazon’s Alexa potentially spying on users; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Unitil Corp Com (UTL) by 121.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% . The institutional investor held 18,140 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Unitil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 32,496 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 15.23% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UTL News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unitil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTL); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 26/04/2018 – UNITIL CORP – QTRLY GAS REVENUES $87.0 MLN VS $74.8 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Unitil Shareholders Elect New Director at Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Unitil 1Q EPS $1.06; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.25 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9,000 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renasant Corp Com (NASDAQ:RNST) by 28,550 shares to 81,065 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden National Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) by 12,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,402 shares, and cut its stake in Photronics Inc Com (NASDAQ:PLAB).