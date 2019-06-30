Unitil Com (UTL) Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake; Target (TGT) Stock Price Declined While Hourglass Capital Lowered Its Position by $1.60 Million

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Unitil Corp Com (UTL) by 121.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,140 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Unitil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.89. About 153,889 shares traded or 185.29% up from the average. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 19.97% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical UTL News: 26/04/2018 – UNITIL CORP – QTRLY GAS REVENUES $87.0 MLN VS $74.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Unitil Shareholders Elect New Director at Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unitil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTL); 26/04/2018 – Unitil 1Q EPS $1.06; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 82.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,336 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348,000, down from 24,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 5.28 million shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Photronics Inc Com (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 90,113 shares to 25,427 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc Cl A (NYSE:SCS) by 89,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,025 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold UTL shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 9.27 million shares or 3.64% more from 8.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 0.03% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Foundry Prns Llc holds 0.37% or 171,635 shares in its portfolio. Intl Grp has 0% invested in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Pnc Financial Services Group Incorporated invested in 2,679 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark Incorporated reported 2,963 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 178 shares. Renaissance Techs holds 864,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc reported 9,250 shares. The New York-based King Wealth has invested 0.11% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 7,159 shares. Boston Partners has 0% invested in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 20,446 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

