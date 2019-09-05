Uniti Group (UNIT) to pay $0.05 on Oct 15, 2019; Saba Capital Management LP Decreased Its Genesis Energy LP (Put) (GEL) Position

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased Genesis Energy LP (Put) (GEL) stake by 51.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 547,300 shares as Genesis Energy LP (Put) (GEL)’s stock rose 4.15%. The Saba Capital Management Lp holds 522,700 shares with $12.18M value, down from 1.07 million last quarter. Genesis Energy LP (Put) now has $2.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 368,669 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 11/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LTD – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 18/04/2018 – ORIGIN SUCCESSFULLY ACHIEVES PHASE llB GENESIS TRIAL OBJECTIVES AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND ANNOUNCES EARLY TERMINATION OF STUDY; 24/04/2018 – BioSim Pharmaceuticals Selects CPC Scientific as Key Supplier in the Manufacture of BioSim’s ACTH Gel; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Clinical Study to Evaluate the Potential Role of ACTH Gel in Patients With Scleritis (ATLAS); 10/04/2018 – Coromega Debuts Coromega Max Liquid Protein and Coromega Max Pre-Workout MCT Gel; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Urtica Comp. Gel for Prevention and Therapy of Radiation Dermatitis (Urticacomp); 05/03/2018 Mace Launches Police Strength Less-Than-Lethal Pepper Gel Spray Defense Kit Solution for Homes, Schools and Businesses; 24/04/2018 – BioSim Pharmaceuticals Selects CPC Scientific as Key Supplier in the Manufacture of BioSim’s ACTH Gel; 09/03/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. Feb Rev NT$70.1M; 15/03/2018 – Genesis Energy, L.P. Discusses Recent Regulatory Policy Revision

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:UNIT) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Uniti Group Inc’s current price of $7.38 translates into 0.68% yield. Uniti Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.38. About 1.71 million shares traded. Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) has declined 51.07% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNIT News: 15/05/2018 – Apollo Adds ADT Inc, Exits Uniti Group: 13F; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITI GROUP INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 16/05/2018 – AURELIUS’S BRODSKY QUERIES WINDSTREAM-UNITI LEASE IN LETTER; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Uniti Group Rating Follows Windstream Holdings Ratings Move; 06/03/2018 Moody’s say’s TPx’s ratings unchanged following sale and leaseback transaction; 22/04/2018 – DJ Uniti Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNIT); 20/03/2018 – FTC: 20180839: Uniti Group Inc.; U.S. TelePacific Holdings Corp; 10/05/2018 – Uniti Group Backs FY18 Rev $1.006B-$1.016B; 16/05/2018 – AURELIUS SAYS WINDSTREAM MAY FACE BIGGER LIABILITY FROM UNITI; 10/05/2018 – Uniti Group 1Q Adj FFO/Shr 62c

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications industry in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. It operates in four business divisions: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, and Consumer CLEC. It has a 24.77 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the acquisition and leasing of mission-critical communications assets, such as fiber, data centers, consumer broadband, coaxial and upgradeable copper assets.

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 273.33% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. GEL’s profit will be $31.87 million for 20.05 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $344,270 activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider Jesulaitis Kristen O bought $99,850. $84,000 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares were bought by SIMS RYAN S. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $100,600 was made by Flynn Edward T on Monday, August 26.

Saba Capital Management Lp increased Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) stake by 58,644 shares to 138,003 valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1. It also upped First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) stake by 915,063 shares and now owns 2.87M shares. First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT) was raised too.