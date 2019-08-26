Uniti Group (UNIT) to pay $0.05 on Oct 15, 2019; Masters Capital Management Has Lowered Transocean LTD (RIG) Position By $13.60 Million

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:UNIT) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Uniti Group Inc’s current price of $7.75 translates into 0.65% yield. Uniti Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 2.12 million shares traded. Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) has declined 51.07% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNIT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Uniti Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNIT); 27/04/2018 – S&P Cuts Uniti Group Corporate-Credit Rating to B- From B; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Uniti Group Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Other Rating Actions; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Uniti Group Rating Follows Windstream Holdings Ratings Move; 10/05/2018 – Uniti Group 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 16/05/2018 – AURELIUS SAYS WINDSTREAM MAY FACE BIGGER LIABILITY FROM UNITI; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Buys New 1.3% Position in Uniti Group; 10/05/2018 – UNITI GROUP 1Q REV. $246.9M, EST. $247.1M; 10/05/2018 – Uniti Group 1Q Rev $246.9M; 10/05/2018 – UNITI GROUP INC – RAISES 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased Transocean Ltd (RIG) stake by 85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.70 million shares as Transocean Ltd (RIG)’s stock declined 20.42%. The Masters Capital Management Llc holds 300,000 shares with $2.61M value, down from 2.00M last quarter. Transocean Ltd now has $2.60B valuation. The stock decreased 6.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 22.36M shares traded or 13.24% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18

Masters Capital Management Llc increased Nio Inc stake by 900,000 shares to 1.90 million valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NUAN) stake by 353,000 shares and now owns 853,000 shares. Titan Med Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Transocean has $11 highest and $4.9000 lowest target. $7.47’s average target is 75.76% above currents $4.25 stock price. Transocean had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 10. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 15 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 563 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schneider Capital Mgmt Corporation has invested 7.87% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). State Street Corporation has 13.56 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ipswich Invest Management Communication reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Sta Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 27,772 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 26,838 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 244,316 shares. Greatmark Investment Prns Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 15,900 shares. Third Avenue Ltd Liability accumulated 1.52M shares. 83 were accumulated by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Odey Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 30,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability invested in 0% or 23,064 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 9.55M shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com accumulated 64,512 shares. Griffin Asset Inc holds 21,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Transocean: The Market Is Really Trashing This One – Seeking Alpha" on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Transocean Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire" published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Shares of Transocean Ride Rising Oil Prices 10% Higher – Yahoo Finance" on August 19, 2019.

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications industry in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. It operates in four business divisions: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, and Consumer CLEC. It has a 26.01 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the acquisition and leasing of mission-critical communications assets, such as fiber, data centers, consumer broadband, coaxial and upgradeable copper assets.