Uniti Group (UNIT) to pay $0.05 on Oct 15, 2019; Laffer Investments Has Raised Ladder Capitol (LADR) Stake By $9.65 Million

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:UNIT) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Uniti Group Inc’s current price of $8.01 translates into 0.62% yield. Uniti Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 2.09 million shares traded. Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) has declined 51.07% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNIT News: 27/04/2018 – S&P Cuts Uniti Group Corporate-Credit Rating to B- From B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Uniti Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNIT); 27/04/2018 – S&P: Uniti Group Rating Follows Windstream Holdings Ratings Move; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Buys New 1.3% Position in Uniti Group; 10/05/2018 – UNITI GROUP 1Q AFFO/SHR 62C; 02/05/2018 – Elstar Therapeutics Presents UniTI™ Platform Technology at the 14th Annual PEGS Summit; 10/05/2018 – Uniti Group 1Q Adj FFO/Shr 62c; 10/05/2018 – UNITI GROUP 1Q REV. $246.9M, EST. $247.1M; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITI GROUP INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 10/05/2018 – UNITI GROUP INC – RAISES 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

Laffer Investments increased Ladder Capitol Corp (LADR) stake by 1.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Laffer Investments acquired 581 shares as Ladder Capitol Corp (LADR)’s stock declined 1.69%. The Laffer Investments holds 40,854 shares with $678.58M value, up from 40,273 last quarter. Ladder Capitol Corp now has $2.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 550,697 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL

Laffer Investments decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) stake by 50 shares to 3,476 valued at $1.02B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Morgan Stanley Pfd Perpetual stake by 98 shares and now owns 10,506 shares. Ishares Msci France Etf (EWQ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold LADR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.80% less from 56.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Qs Lc has 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 3,087 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Com invested in 41,610 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 220,820 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 30,055 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Management Limited Company holds 968,619 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 101,228 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,088 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). New York-based Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Bancorp Of America De holds 614,749 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt Research reported 137,520 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 147,727 shares. 2,676 were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Fj Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Virginia-based fund reported 145,000 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $49,678 activity. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $25,648 was made by McCormack Pamela on Wednesday, May 22.

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications industry in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. It operates in four business divisions: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, and Consumer CLEC. It has a 26.88 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the acquisition and leasing of mission-critical communications assets, such as fiber, data centers, consumer broadband, coaxial and upgradeable copper assets.