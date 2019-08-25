Uniti Group (UNIT) to pay $0.05 on Oct 15, 2019; Argent Trust Company Has Raised Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding

Argent Trust Company increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 24.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company acquired 2,691 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Argent Trust Company holds 13,739 shares with $2.64 million value, up from 11,048 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $70.55B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS MORE THAN 87% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SAY ON PAY; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: NO CHANGES TO GROWTH TARGETS ON MARCUS; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CEO BLANKFEIN SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Goldman’s move gives David Solomon a great chance to grow into the CEO job; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR GOLDMAN SACHS (UK) SVC LTD OF 32.5 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein became chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs on June 28, 2006; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AFRICA HEAD SAYS NATURAL NERVOUSNESS ABOUT S.AFRICAN LAND EXPROPRIATION, BUT PROCESS WILL BE RATIONAL; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Nears $1 Billion of Consumer Relief Under Mortgage Settlements — Monitor; 16/04/2018 – Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. and The Cherundolo Law Firm, PLLC Announce Filing of Second Amended Class Action Complaint on; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman’s Next C.E.O. Must Embrace the Grind: DealBook Briefing

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:UNIT) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Uniti Group Inc’s current price of $7.75 translates into 0.65% yield. Uniti Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 1.88M shares traded. Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) has declined 51.07% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNIT News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITI GROUP INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Buys New 1.3% Position in Uniti Group; 15/05/2018 – Apollo Adds ADT Inc, Exits Uniti Group: 13F; 27/04/2018 – S&P Cuts Uniti Group Corporate-Credit Rating to B- From B; 02/05/2018 – Elstar Therapeutics Presents UniTI™ Platform Technology at the 14th Annual PEGS Summit; 10/05/2018 – Uniti Group 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/05/2018 – Uniti Group Backs FY18 Rev $1.006B-$1.016B; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Uniti Group Rating Follows Windstream Holdings Ratings Move; 20/03/2018 – FTC: 20180839: Uniti Group Inc.; U.S. TelePacific Holdings Corp; 10/05/2018 – UNITI GROUP 1Q AFFO/SHR 62C

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications industry in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. It operates in four business divisions: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, and Consumer CLEC. It has a 26.01 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the acquisition and leasing of mission-critical communications assets, such as fiber, data centers, consumer broadband, coaxial and upgradeable copper assets.

Among 2 analysts covering Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Uniti Group has $8 highest and $7 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is -3.23% below currents $7.75 stock price. Uniti Group had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Tuesday, February 26. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8 target in Friday, March 22 report.

Argent Trust Company decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 4,211 shares to 16,707 valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 4,085 shares and now owns 8,190 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 29.33% above currents $196.2 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.