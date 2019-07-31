Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

We are contrasting Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Industrial companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group Inc. 12 1.60 N/A 0.04 237.44 Public Storage 224 14.95 N/A 8.62 26.51

Demonstrates Uniti Group Inc. and Public Storage earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Uniti Group Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Uniti Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Public Storage, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group Inc. 0.00% -1.1% 0.4% Public Storage 0.00% 30.2% 13.9%

Volatility & Risk

Uniti Group Inc.’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Public Storage has beta of 0.29 which is 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Uniti Group Inc. and Public Storage Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group Inc. 2 2 0 2.50 Public Storage 2 1 0 2.33

Uniti Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.19% and an $11.5 average target price. Public Storage on the other hand boasts of a $209.25 average target price and a -13.92% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Uniti Group Inc. looks more robust than Public Storage as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Uniti Group Inc. and Public Storage are owned by institutional investors at 70.6% and 82.4% respectively. About 0.5% of Uniti Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 9.9% of Public Storage shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uniti Group Inc. -8.84% -16.99% -48.59% -48.33% -49.53% -34.43% Public Storage 2.76% 3.58% 9.85% 10.71% 9.08% 12.86%

For the past year Uniti Group Inc. has -34.43% weaker performance while Public Storage has 12.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Public Storage beats Uniti Group Inc.

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications industry in the United States and Mexico. It operates in four business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, and Consumer CLEC. The company engages in the acquisition and leasing of mission-critical communications assets, such as fiber, data centers, consumer broadband, coaxial and upgradeable copper assets. It also provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and small cell for wireless operators and Ethernet; and wavelengths and dark fiber for telecommunications carriers and enterprises. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates telecommunications towers for wireless carriers, as well as provides local telephone, high-speed Internet, and long distance service to approximately 37,000 customers. Its fiber network consists of 605,000 strand miles of fiber and approximately 5,450 customer connections, as well as operates 468 wireless communication towers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. and changed its name to Uniti Group Inc. in February 2017. Uniti Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Public Storage is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of United States and Europe. The firm acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities which offer storage spaces for lease on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use. It also reinsures policies against losses to goods stored by customers in self-storage facilities, and sell merchandise, primarily locks and cardboard boxes. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Inc. Public Storage was founded in 1971 and is based in Glendale, California.