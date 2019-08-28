Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Touches $7.72 Low on Aug, 28; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Cut Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding By $488.55 Million

The stock of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) reached all time low today, Aug, 28 and still has $7.41 target or 4.00% below today’s $7.72 share price. This indicates more downside for the $1.49 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $7.41 PT is reached, the company will be worth $59.64 million less. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 137,924 shares traded. Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) has declined 51.07% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNIT News: 10/05/2018 – Uniti Group Backs FY18 Rev $1.006B-$1.016B; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITI GROUP INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 27/04/2018 – S&P Cuts Uniti Group Corporate-Credit Rating to B- From B; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Buys New 1.3% Position in Uniti Group; 15/05/2018 – Apollo Adds ADT Inc, Exits Uniti Group: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Uniti Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNIT); 20/03/2018 – FTC: 20180839: Uniti Group Inc.; U.S. TelePacific Holdings Corp; 10/05/2018 – Uniti Group 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 16/05/2018 – AURELIUS’S BRODSKY QUERIES WINDSTREAM-UNITI LEASE IN LETTER; 10/05/2018 – UNITI GROUP 1Q REV. $246.9M, EST. $247.1M

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 47.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 4.11 million shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd holds 4.60 million shares with $548.56 million value, down from 8.70M last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $36.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $139.64. About 291,911 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $137’s average target is -1.89% below currents $139.64 stock price. Dollar General had 30 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy”. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Loop Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, March 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Thursday, March 14. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $120 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, May 31 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 15. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 4.63 million shares to 21.03M valued at $1.02 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) stake by 252,968 shares and now owns 3.41M shares. Allergan Plc was raised too.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 22.09 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.