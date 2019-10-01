Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Reaches $7.35 After 5.00% Down Move; Qurate Retail – Series A (QRTEA) Shorts Raised By 9.94%

Qurate Retail Inc – Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had an increase of 9.94% in short interest. QRTEA’s SI was 26.37M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 9.94% from 23.98 million shares previously. With 4.09 million avg volume, 6 days are for Qurate Retail Inc – Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s short sellers to cover QRTEA’s short positions. The SI to Qurate Retail Inc – Series A’s float is 6.39%. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 1.19M shares traded. Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has declined 33.18% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.18% the S&P500. Some Historical QRTEA News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.2% of Qurate Retail; 02/04/2018 – Liberty Announces Quarterly Interest Payment on 1.0% Senior Exchangeable Debentures Due 2043; 08/05/2018 – Qurate Retail Presenting at Conference May 14; 22/05/2018 – Qurate Retail: Jeff Yurcisin Named President of Zulily LLC; 05/05/2018 – DJ QURATE RETAIL INC QVC GROUP CL B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QRTEB); 24/04/2018 – Qurate Retail Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Tracy Anderson And Jill Martin To Launch Activewear Collection On QVC; 24/05/2018 – ProBility Media Corp. Division, Disco Learning Media, Secures Renewed Contract With Minnesota Historical Society; 10/05/2018 – Qurate Retail QVC 1Q Rev $3.23; 03/05/2018 – Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Investor Meeting and Webcast

The stock of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 967,565 shares traded. Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) has declined 51.07% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.07% the S&P500. The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.42 billion company.

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications industry in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. It operates in four business divisions: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, and Consumer CLEC. It has a 24.66 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the acquisition and leasing of mission-critical communications assets, such as fiber, data centers, consumer broadband, coaxial and upgradeable copper assets.

Analysts await Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 29.03% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UNIT’s profit will be $85.01 million for 4.18 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Uniti Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 29.03% or $0.18 from last year's $0.62 per share. UNIT's profit will be $85.01 million for 4.18 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Uniti Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company has market cap of $4.29 billion. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It has a 8.71 P/E ratio. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.