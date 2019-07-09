Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) EPS Estimated At $0.52; Paradigm Asset Management Co Raised Parsley Energy (PE) Position

Analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report $0.52 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 16.13% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. UNIT’s profit would be $100.20 million giving it 4.34 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Uniti Group Inc.’s analysts see -11.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 1.38 million shares traded. Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) has declined 49.53% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.96% the S&P500. Some Historical UNIT News: 06/03/2018 Moody’s say’s TPx’s ratings unchanged following sale and leaseback transaction; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Buys New 1.3% Position in Uniti Group; 10/05/2018 – Uniti Group 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/05/2018 – UNITI GROUP 1Q REV. $246.9M, EST. $247.1M; 02/05/2018 – Elstar Therapeutics Presents UniTI™ Platform Technology at the 14th Annual PEGS Summit; 16/05/2018 – AURELIUS SAYS WINDSTREAM MAY FACE BIGGER LIABILITY FROM UNITI; 10/05/2018 – UNITI GROUP INC – RAISES 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Uniti Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNIT); 15/05/2018 – Apollo Adds ADT Inc, Exits Uniti Group: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Uniti Group 1Q Adj FFO/Shr 62c

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 150% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc acquired 2,400 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock rose 14.43%. The Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc holds 4,000 shares with $77.20 million value, up from 1,600 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.81B valuation. It closed at $18.34 lastly. It is down 34.06% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO

Among 4 analysts covering Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Uniti Group had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of UNIT in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $7 target.

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications industry in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. It operates in four business divisions: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, and Consumer CLEC. It has a 163.91 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the acquisition and leasing of mission-critical communications assets, such as fiber, data centers, consumer broadband, coaxial and upgradeable copper assets.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity. Another trade for 1,985 shares valued at $34,738 was made by Windlinger Jerry on Wednesday, June 5.

Among 10 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Parsley Energy had 17 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Hold” rating by Williams Capital Group on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 29 by Stephens. Stephens maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ) stake by 2,950 shares to 56,850 valued at $3.36 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) stake by 500 shares and now owns 6,950 shares. Tapestry Inc. was reduced too.