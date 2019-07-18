Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) EPS Estimated At $0.52; Chatham Lodging Trust Has 1.56 Sentiment

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 84 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 54 sold and trimmed stock positions in Chatham Lodging Trust. The hedge funds in our database now own: 39.21 million shares, up from 39.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Chatham Lodging Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 42 Increased: 62 New Position: 22.

Analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report $0.52 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 16.13% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. UNIT’s profit would be $100.25M giving it 4.13 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Uniti Group Inc.’s analysts see -11.86% EPS growth. It closed at $8.59 lastly. It is down 49.53% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.96% the S&P500. Some Historical UNIT News: 10/05/2018 – UNITI GROUP RAISES 2018 FINL OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – UNITI GROUP 1Q AFFO/SHR 62C; 27/04/2018 – S&P Cuts Uniti Group Corporate-Credit Rating to B- From B; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITI GROUP INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 10/05/2018 – UNITI GROUP INC – RAISES 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – Uniti Group 1Q Rev $246.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Uniti Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNIT); 15/05/2018 – Apollo Adds ADT Inc, Exits Uniti Group: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Uniti Group 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Uniti Group Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Other Rating Actions

Chatham Lodging Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $863.22 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 29.51 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels to create its portfolio.

Forward Management Llc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust for 771,490 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 2.82 million shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quadrant Capital Management Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 35,026 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Partners Llc has invested 0.33% in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 81,198 shares.

Analysts await Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CLDT’s profit will be $27.49 million for 7.85 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Chatham Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.53% EPS growth.

