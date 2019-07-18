Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Industrial and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group Inc. 12 1.61 N/A 0.04 237.44 Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 84 74.08 N/A 0.72 120.39

Table 1 demonstrates Uniti Group Inc. and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Uniti Group Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Uniti Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group Inc. 0.00% -1.1% 0.4% Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.8%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Uniti Group Inc. and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group Inc. 2 2 0 2.50 Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Uniti Group Inc. has a 33.88% upside potential and an average price target of $11.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Uniti Group Inc. and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.6% and 57.4%. 0.5% are Uniti Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uniti Group Inc. -8.84% -16.99% -48.59% -48.33% -49.53% -34.43% Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 7.39% 3.71% 32.09% 94.2% 164.59% 90.44%

For the past year Uniti Group Inc. has -34.43% weaker performance while Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. has 90.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Uniti Group Inc.

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications industry in the United States and Mexico. It operates in four business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, and Consumer CLEC. The company engages in the acquisition and leasing of mission-critical communications assets, such as fiber, data centers, consumer broadband, coaxial and upgradeable copper assets. It also provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and small cell for wireless operators and Ethernet; and wavelengths and dark fiber for telecommunications carriers and enterprises. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates telecommunications towers for wireless carriers, as well as provides local telephone, high-speed Internet, and long distance service to approximately 37,000 customers. Its fiber network consists of 605,000 strand miles of fiber and approximately 5,450 customer connections, as well as operates 468 wireless communication towers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. and changed its name to Uniti Group Inc. in February 2017. Uniti Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. It intends to acquire medical-use cannabis facilities properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California.