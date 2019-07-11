Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) Contrasting side by side

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR), both competing one another are REIT – Industrial companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group Inc. 13 1.69 N/A 0.04 237.44 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 34 11.63 N/A 1.20 29.31

Table 1 highlights Uniti Group Inc. and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Uniti Group Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Uniti Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group Inc. 0.00% -1.1% 0.4% First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.8%

Volatility and Risk

Uniti Group Inc. has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Uniti Group Inc. and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group Inc. 2 2 0 2.50 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Uniti Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $11.5, while its potential upside is 26.93%. On the other hand, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s potential downside is -2.55% and its consensus price target is $37. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Uniti Group Inc. is looking more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Uniti Group Inc. and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.6% and 95.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Uniti Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uniti Group Inc. -8.84% -16.99% -48.59% -48.33% -49.53% -34.43% First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 2.43% -1.41% 4.72% 10.53% 10.19% 21.45%

For the past year Uniti Group Inc. has -34.43% weaker performance while First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. has 21.45% stronger performance.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. beats Uniti Group Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications industry in the United States and Mexico. It operates in four business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, and Consumer CLEC. The company engages in the acquisition and leasing of mission-critical communications assets, such as fiber, data centers, consumer broadband, coaxial and upgradeable copper assets. It also provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and small cell for wireless operators and Ethernet; and wavelengths and dark fiber for telecommunications carriers and enterprises. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates telecommunications towers for wireless carriers, as well as provides local telephone, high-speed Internet, and long distance service to approximately 37,000 customers. Its fiber network consists of 605,000 strand miles of fiber and approximately 5,450 customer connections, as well as operates 468 wireless communication towers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. and changed its name to Uniti Group Inc. in February 2017. Uniti Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.