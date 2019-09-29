Unitedtechnologiescorp (UTX) Shareholder Fayez Sarofim & Company Raised Its Position by $852,150; Kerrisdale Advisers Has Upped Vonage Hldgs (VG) Position by $1.10 Million

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Unitedtechnologiescorp (UTX) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165.24M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Unitedtechnologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 2.14M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 2.03M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.00M, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 2.00M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diamond Hill has 2.85 million shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 53,595 shares in its portfolio. Shayne Co Ltd Liability Company reported 13,069 shares. Security Natl Trust invested 1.24% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department holds 40,827 shares. 12,265 were reported by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va. Kanawha Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.21% or 123,721 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc invested 1.99% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% or 5.25 million shares in its portfolio. Ativo Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 5,761 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al accumulated 5,233 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.28% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 0.59% or 832,996 shares. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stearns Financial Group Inc owns 19,860 shares.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $19.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generalmillsinc (NYSE:GIS) by 116,203 shares to 36,367 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 93,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08M shares, and cut its stake in Gileadsciencesinc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 23,483 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 41,331 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 49,092 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 75,932 shares. Raymond James Assoc invested in 227,526 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 52,963 shares. Raymond James Financial Services has 136,222 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 76,392 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 20,215 shares or 0% of the stock. Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 101,651 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 791,435 shares. First Interstate Bankshares accumulated 2,150 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.13% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 12,336 shares. 2.74 million are owned by Geode Cap Ltd Company.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12 million and $279.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 69,185 shares to 402,660 shares, valued at $19.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

