Unitedhealth (UNH) Stake Held by Bp Wealth Management Llc; Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Raised Keyw Hldg (KEYW) Holding

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth (UNH) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 4,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,952 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09M, up from 48,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.28 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (KEYW) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 218,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 74.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, up from 858,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Keyw Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $494859008. About 784,183 shares traded or 3.41% up from the average. The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) has risen 38.38% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYW News: 08/05/2018 – KeyW Announces $340 Million Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 17/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS THE KEYW CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 07/03/2018 – KeyW Announces Six Courses Recommended for College Credits by American Council on Education; 15/03/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP – COMPANY ISSUES FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cuidao Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUDO); 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘B+’ CCR To The KeyW Corp., Otlk Stbl; Dbt Rated; 06/03/2018 – CQS (US), LLC REPORTS 13.75 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – ATLANTIC ACQUISITION SAYS ON MARCH 28 ENTERED INTO MERGER DEAL WITH UNIT AND HF GROUP HOLDING CORP – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVCI); 17/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS THE KEYW CORPORATION TO RATING ‘B+’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold KEYW shares while 24 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 48.41 million shares or 0.91% more from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 64,592 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 14,898 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 287,230 shares. M&T National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) for 30,511 shares. Acadian Asset Management reported 15,415 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,580 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 3.31 million shares stake. 40,658 are held by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 22,130 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 282,162 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 91,647 shares.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wideopenwest Inc by 108,706 shares to 272,414 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 633,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,090 shares, and cut its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 774 shares to 521 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,474 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,446 were reported by Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability Corporation. Us Savings Bank De owns 1.15 million shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.36% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.46 million shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.73% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rech And Management Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 0.84% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.33% or 124,250 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt owns 3,465 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 80,636 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.99% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jump Trading holds 1% or 12,587 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Atwood And Palmer invested in 0.03% or 768 shares. Mairs & has invested 1.59% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).