Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Stake Maintained by Viking Fund Management Llc; York Wtr Co (YORW) Market Value Rose While Penn Capital Management Co Trimmed by $379,470 Its Position

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88 million shares traded or 58.62% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in York Wtr Co (YORW) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 10,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 78,725 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, down from 89,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in York Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.27. About 46,228 shares traded or 85.89% up from the average. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 15.85% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold YORW shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.30 million shares or 11.38% more from 4.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Svcs Group Inc holds 0% or 22,444 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 80,467 shares. Principal Financial Gp holds 0% or 10,258 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,907 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 8,673 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 95,521 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt holds 0.18% or 51,329 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 0% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 4,093 shares. Financial Counselors accumulated 8,581 shares. Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 8,211 shares. 287,136 were accumulated by Renaissance Technology. Philadelphia Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 17,340 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 9,208 shares stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 176,780 shares stake.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 94,478 shares to 321,960 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 46,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

More notable recent The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 11% Return On Equity, Is The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 350 Points; MAM Software Shares Surge Following Acquisition News – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The York Water Company (YORW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Analysts await The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.29 per share. YORW’s profit will be $4.30 million for 31.27 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The York Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.86% EPS growth.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 37 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $70,663 activity. 19 shares were bought by BRACEY VERNON L, worth $619 on Monday, April 15. On Monday, July 15 DOTZEL CYNTHIA bought $1,635 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) or 48 shares. $1,868 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was bought by GANG MICHAEL W. Another trade for 225 shares valued at $7,514 was bought by Hand Joseph Thomas. $604 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was bought by Rasmussen Steven R on Monday, July 22. $1,013 worth of stock was bought by McGlaughlin Erin C on Monday, May 20.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 6 Holdings of Jeremy Grantham’s GMO – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for October 15, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 85,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Holding.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirador Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.86% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.91% or 480,808 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Service Gru reported 1.37 million shares. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,516 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Ashfield Cap Ltd owns 63,992 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Lc stated it has 0.37% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 0.9% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mcrae holds 0.16% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 1,358 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust has 67,432 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated reported 70.54 million shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.71% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.46% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Inc Limited Liability Com invested 0.57% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sns Fin Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0.44% or 9,475 shares.