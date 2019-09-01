Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Stake Maintained by Regent Investment Management Llc; D-E Shaw & Company Decreased Its Holding in Changyou Com LTD (Put) (CYOU) as Share Price Declined

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH) by 29.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 2,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 11,414 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 8,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.17 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Changyou Com Ltd (Put) (CYOU) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 54,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.04% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 104,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Changyou Com Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 78,016 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 25.23% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CYOU News: 25/04/2018 – Changyou.com 1Q Rev $137.2M; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of $9.40 Per ADS; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.30; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O -QTRLY FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.25; 05/04/2018 – Sohu.com’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD-QTRLY ONLINE GAME REVENUE WAS US$105 MLN, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 24% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND A DECREASE OF 4% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 05/04/2018 Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 11,858 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 344,513 shares. Cumberland Partners Ltd invested 2.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hollencrest, California-based fund reported 1,016 shares. Liberty Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 2.03% or 16,305 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 5,061 were reported by Steinberg Asset Mgmt. Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) invested in 0.92% or 5,537 shares. Davis R M accumulated 62,863 shares or 0.58% of the stock. One Mgmt Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications owns 9,943 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 9,330 were accumulated by Roanoke Asset Management Ny. Markel has invested 2.48% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lumina Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,000 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 235 shares to 2,196 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 4,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,135 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

