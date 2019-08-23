Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Shareholder Prudential Plc Has Decreased Position; Hillcrest Asset Management Has Raised Its Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Position by $2.47 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 115,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313.01 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $231.46. About 2.79M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 49,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 184,958 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34M, up from 135,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 159,102 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBS); 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – UGN-101 APPEARED TO BE WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOST TREATMENT-EMERGENT ADVERSE EVENTS CHARACTERIZED AS MILD OR MODERATE AND TRANSIENT; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes; 19/03/2018 – RITA & ALEX HILLMAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES PUBLIC RFP FOR HILLMAN EMERGENT INNOVATION PROGRAM GRANTS; 09/05/2018 – SCALES CORPORATION LTD – SELLS BUSINESSES POLARCOLD STORES AND WHAKATU COLDSTORES LTD TO EMERGENT COLD; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.38, REV VIEW $731.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS COMPLETES MRP FOR BIOTHRAX IN EUROPE; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorization of BioThrax in European Countries; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Smithfield Trust holds 2,812 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Inc reported 65,472 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc has 79,451 shares. Dubuque Bancshares And Tru Com invested in 203 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 15,464 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 600,512 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 72,123 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt accumulated 200,450 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 4,200 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. M&T Savings Bank stated it has 31,205 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc reported 502,181 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 19,737 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership invested in 3,691 shares. Guardian Life Of America owns 0.09% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,767 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 11,046 shares. Chilton Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,043 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,698 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ally reported 0.94% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Liability has 1.41% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 847,259 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Incorporated reported 63,200 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Crossvault Limited holds 0.16% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,225 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Co reported 4,904 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability reported 151,835 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability reported 136,891 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Cincinnati has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Motco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 454 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

