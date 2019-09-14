Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Position Held by Burns J W & Co Inc; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Share Value Declined, Holder Cibc World Markets Boosted Stake

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 4,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 75,152 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47M, up from 70,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 3.63M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) by 50.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 1,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,403 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, up from 2,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Todd Asset Mgmt reported 0.55% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 11,790 shares. Smith Asset Management Gru Limited Partnership stated it has 220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 24,900 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.13% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Principal Financial Group Incorporated has 0.04% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 545,332 shares. 7,655 are held by Fayez Sarofim &. Cincinnati Corporation owns 128,991 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% or 4,211 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0.32% or 93,276 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Llc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Texas Yale reported 0.1% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fmr Limited Company holds 0.03% or 3.13 million shares. 61,749 are owned by Cushing Asset Mgmt L P.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 10,663 shares to 13,522 shares, valued at $428,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 81,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,359 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. On Friday, August 23 the insider Patel Bhavesh V. bought $498,873.

