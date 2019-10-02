Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Market Value Rose While Burns J W & Co Has Raised Holding by $359,640; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Share Value Declined, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Increased by $8.72 Million Its Position

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) by 50.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 1,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,403 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, up from 2,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $215.77. About 3.08 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 70.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 125,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.20 million, up from 73,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $165.28. About 8.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc (Call) by 125,900 shares to 318,000 shares, valued at $63.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) by 60,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.