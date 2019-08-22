Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Holding Has Upped by Regent Investment Management Llc; As Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stock Price Declined, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Its Holding

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH) by 29.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 2,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 11,414 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 8,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $240.35. About 2.64 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 930,470 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, down from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.49B market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 5.46M shares traded or 48.06% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY-OPERATING CHRISTINA LAKE,FOSTER CREEK FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION LEVELS SINCE FEB WHILE CONTINUING TO INJECT STEAM AT NORMAL RATES; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus delivers strong first quarter operational performance; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BELIEVES KEYSTONE XL WILL PROCEED; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON HEDGING PROGRAMS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE LOSS $0.03; 18/04/2018 – Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on first quarter 2018 results

More important recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cenovus Energy (CVE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Cenovus Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha”, Globenewswire.com published: “Cenovus releases 2018 environmental, social & governance report Toronto Stock Exchange:CVE – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) was released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Investors: This Hidden Factor Just Gave Oil Sands Stocks a Big Boost – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $184.16M for 14.23 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

