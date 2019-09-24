Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Rose While Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Upped Position by $437,400; As Magna Intl (MGA) Shares Declined, Atria Investments Has Raised by $7.31 Million Its Holding

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 24,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $224.16. About 2.16 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 372.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 31,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 39,447 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29 million, up from 8,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 425,448 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 18,260 shares to 12,901 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 17,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,938 shares, and cut its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 28,000 shares to 61,000 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,920 shares, and cut its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC).