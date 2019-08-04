Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Rose While Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Decreased by $741,000 Its Holding; Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose While Myriad Asset Management LTD Lifted Position by $5.08 Million

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.56 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62M shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 20,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 85 shares. Martin Currie reported 20,952 shares. Sky Invest Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0.48% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 151,139 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt has invested 0.38% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Trust Com Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 11,757 shares. Buckingham Cap Management invested 1.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Northeast Investment has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.37 million shares. Moreover, Acropolis Inv Management Ltd has 0.53% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,430 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 351 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1.19% or 7,937 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt reported 25,349 shares. 27,505 are owned by Addenda Cap.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.58 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Associated Banc, Alabama-based fund reported 3,697 shares. Cap Investment Advsrs Lc holds 21,704 shares. Korea Investment Corporation has 918,000 shares. Cape Ann Commercial Bank has 0.55% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Norris Perne & French Llp Mi has invested 1.52% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Somerset Trust holds 0.76% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 17,061 shares. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 11,250 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 4.60M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa owns 1.34% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 93,236 shares. Blair William And Il owns 309,536 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Co invested in 5,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Quantbot LP stated it has 0.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 18,870 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 1.32 million shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

