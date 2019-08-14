Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Rose While Marco Investment Management Has Increased by $5.80 Million Its Holding; Mcclain Value Management Trimmed Its Position in Bunge Limited (BG) as Valuation Rose

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 8,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 33,367 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.3. About 912,146 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR E BIOENERGIA FILES PROSPECTUS FOR IPO IN CVM; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Moves Closer to Hiving Off Brazil Sugar-Milling Business; 18/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 18; 05/03/2018 – SIZE OF CONTINENTAL GRAIN POSITION IN BUNGE NOT YET DISCLOSED; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY TO SECURE APPROVAL FROM U.S. ANTITRUST REGULATORS TO PURCHASE MORE STOCK – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bunge Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BG); 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS SOYMEAL PRICES STILL NOT HIGH ENOUGH TO CURB DEMAND; 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 24

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 65.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 23,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 59,411 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.69 million, up from 35,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $243.2. About 3.02M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop reported 6,700 shares. Ls Inv Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Litespeed Mgmt Lc invested in 8.27% or 153,500 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Tech has invested 0.06% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gradient Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 18 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 5,500 were reported by Oakbrook Ltd. 355,054 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 4,581 are owned by First Commonwealth Fin Pa. Susquehanna International Gru Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 765,155 shares. Prudential Finance holds 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 36,205 shares. Fil invested in 1.77 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 8,458 shares. 14,450 were accumulated by Bennicas & Incorporated.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $72.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bunge Global Headquarters to Move to St. Louis – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 was bought by Zachman Brian. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Investment Advsr, Wisconsin-based fund reported 126,901 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 344,513 shares. Holderness Invests Com has 10,514 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 1,478 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.6% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dodge & Cox stated it has 1.28% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,656 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd has 215,142 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Healthcor Mgmt LP invested in 5.56% or 556,560 shares. Country Trust Fincl Bank invested in 16 shares. Cap Ww holds 41.73 million shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,300 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc reported 6,289 shares. The California-based Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ajo LP has invested 0.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,269 shares to 95,390 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,631 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.