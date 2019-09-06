Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Value Rose While Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Upped Stake; East Coast Asset Management Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Has Decreased by $1.68 Million as Valuation Rose

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 2.11M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 3.76M shares traded or 4.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.77% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 993,804 shares. Suncoast Equity Management owns 1,535 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 1.22 million shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 15 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia accumulated 285,832 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss, a Texas-based fund reported 1.04M shares. Invest Advsrs Limited Co reported 5,056 shares. Hennessy Advsrs reported 13,400 shares. Wright Investors Service holds 22,677 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 7,845 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Boston Prtn stated it has 978,287 shares. Pittenger Anderson has 0.56% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ironwood Counsel Limited owns 0.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,683 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.26% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Charles Schwab holds 4.47 million shares or 0.71% of its portfolio.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33,360 shares to 34,816 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,160 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 274 shares to 17,299 shares, valued at $20.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 14,588 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv stated it has 3,562 shares. Ycg Llc owns 562,602 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 543,009 shares. 9,589 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards. 328,052 were reported by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Com. Stephens Ar owns 34,099 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 17,491 were reported by Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Nippon Life Insur stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Qs Investors Limited Liability accumulated 77,618 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 71,639 shares. 10,660 are held by Inv House Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Nomura Holdg has 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 45,102 are held by Coastline Tru.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $608.03 million for 26.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.