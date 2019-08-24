Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Value Rose While Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Decreased Holding; Bb Biotech Ag Has Cut Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $12.35 Million; Shares Rose

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 5,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 37,311 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 42,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.63M shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 190,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.26 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49M shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se by 20,000 shares to 904,739 shares, valued at $112.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scholar Rock Holding Corp by 196,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,755 shares to 18,196 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 45,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.30 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares.