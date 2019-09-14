Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose While Newfocus Financial Group Increased Holding by $505,812; Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Holder Globeflex Capital LP Lifted Its Position by $589,171 as Valuation Rose

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) by 18469.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 53,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 53,851 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $595,000, up from 290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $649.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 500,113 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporati, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLDD); 18/04/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on Blocking Cloture of Legislation that Harms the Great Lakes; 04/05/2018 – Toronto Star: Ontario is most at risk in Great Lakes region to NAFTA disruptions, BMO reports; 15/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU, CSCSU Great Lakes Host CAPS Program Participants; 20/03/2018 – Explore Bay Harbor Announces 2018 Magazine and Great Lakes Center for the Arts Summer Lineup; 20/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Kelly: Rep. Kelly Matches Words with Actions on Great Lakes Day; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations lndefinitely; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Stabenow Announces Full Restoration of Great Lakes Funding and Actions to Combat Asian Carp in Federal Budget

Newfocus Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newfocus Financial Group Llc bought 2,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 33,850 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26 million, up from 31,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newfocus Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 67 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Lc, California-based fund reported 16,969 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 7,504 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 785,741 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1.54 million shares. American Century Cos holds 0% or 297,038 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 5,000 shares. Essex Lc has 219,455 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 667,701 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Geode Management Limited Company has 1.06M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Gp reported 32,979 shares. Ser Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Legal General Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability has 100,434 shares.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $480.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Ord (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 5,087 shares to 114,369 shares, valued at $17.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 79,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,780 shares, and cut its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Asset has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.98% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Argent Tru reported 0.6% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Violich Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 24,165 shares. Paloma Management Communication reported 67,036 shares stake. Pettee Investors accumulated 2,945 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.4% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bp Public Ltd Liability has 97,300 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 105,200 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 1,171 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 0.32% or 11,184 shares. Wade G W And owns 962 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 33,220 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 203,194 shares. Cooperman Leon G reported 2.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

