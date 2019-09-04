Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose While Crossvault Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $1.35 Million; Cutler Capital Management Has Increased Weyerhaeuser (WY) Stake by $382,200

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 2.78M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 81.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 5,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1,225 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303,000, down from 6,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $230.62. About 3.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.47 billion for 15.29 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares.

