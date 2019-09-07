Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose While Partner Fund Management LP Has Lifted Position; As Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Share Price Declined, Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lifted by $4.39 Million Its Holding

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 115,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 384,662 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, up from 269,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 118,264 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 87.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 210,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 451,689 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.69M, up from 240,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.09 million shares traded or 12.46% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 31,955 shares to 193,960 shares, valued at $23.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merchants Bancorp Ind by 33,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,792 shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

