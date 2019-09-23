Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose While Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Lifted by $343,796 Its Holding; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding Maintained by Tuttle Tactical Management Llc

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 1,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,987 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, up from 11,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $228.77. About 2.93 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 3,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 12,634 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 9,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $192.84. About 771,283 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $557.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc Com (NYSE:TDG) by 972 shares to 5 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 113,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,327 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr High Yield Bond Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Com has 2.46% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 57,243 shares. The Illinois-based Country Bancorp has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Birinyi Associates, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,650 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mgmt has 34,995 shares for 3.53% of their portfolio. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Company owns 2,600 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.8% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 349,780 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh reported 368,600 shares stake. James Inv Research holds 0.57% or 32,365 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack has invested 0.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eagle Asset Mgmt, a Florida-based fund reported 44,922 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Com invested in 0% or 60,000 shares. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Co owns 36,939 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. 27,830 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $4.65M on Wednesday, May 8.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 266,893 shares to 69,592 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,756 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 878 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 0.2% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 120,851 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 1.21% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 112,318 shares. Farmers Natl Bank owns 941 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc has invested 0.41% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Biltmore Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.6% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ballentine Prns reported 1,100 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Com holds 1,340 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.69% or 31,875 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc invested in 0.14% or 110,635 shares. Personal Advsrs owns 14,586 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn reported 0.43% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 400 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.07% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

