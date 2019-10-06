Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose While Muhlenkamp & Co Has Trimmed Its Stake; As D. R. Horton (DHI) Market Value Rose, Beach Investment Counsel Has Raised by $369,800 Its Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in D. R. Horton (DHI) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 70,110 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, up from 61,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in D. R. Horton for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 5.26 million shares traded or 28.85% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold 20,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 29,884 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29 million, down from 50,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.8. About 3.60 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 161,379 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $35.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 37,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,384 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.60 billion for 14.58 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

