Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose While Incline Global Management Increased by $20.35 Million Its Stake; Sankaty Advisors Trimmed Crown Holdings (CCK) Position by $1.25 Million; Stock Rose

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 20,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 69,908 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, down from 90,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 1.01 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 367.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 83,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 106,102 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.89M, up from 22,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88 million shares traded or 56.89% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93M and $485.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 17,983 shares to 239,917 shares, valued at $29.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,198 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77M for 10.03 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.