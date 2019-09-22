Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose While First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Upped Position; Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Has Raised Stake by $611,000 as Share Value Rose

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 11,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 46,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, up from 34,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 960,029 shares traded or 48.26% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 1,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,526 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, up from 12,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 6.25M shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Capital has 0.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Courage Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 15,000 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,828 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0.37% or 871,760 shares. Zweig reported 56,415 shares stake. First City Cap reported 0.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Leavell Management has invested 0.62% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.27% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De reported 2.09% stake. M&R accumulated 3,371 shares. Freestone Cap Liability Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 31,562 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 28,714 shares. Polaris Management owns 199,942 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Vestor Limited Company has invested 2.46% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 11,650 shares to 36,106 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 68,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,140 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).