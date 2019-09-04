Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose While Chilton Capital Management Has Increased by $344,071 Its Stake; Adams Asset Advisors Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Trimmed by $1.31 Million

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 1,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 62,942 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 61,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $230.62. About 3.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 24,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 113,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, down from 138,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 15.05M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv Rech Inc invested 0.87% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Thomasville Savings Bank reported 1,552 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 41,817 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo reported 155,415 shares stake. Groesbeck Nj holds 3.47% or 18,397 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 13,632 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of The West, a California-based fund reported 42,364 shares. The California-based Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 741,772 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc invested in 15,508 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va has 23,760 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP reported 1,350 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Uss Inv Management accumulated 583,000 shares. 13,213 were accumulated by Bessemer Securities Ltd Company. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability invested in 1,127 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 20,000 shares to 23,335 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 12,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,033 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.71 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

